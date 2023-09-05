Thai Tourism Department Supports Visa-Free Initiative

BANGKOK (NNT) – The Department of Tourism has said it fully supports the government’s initiative to potentially extend visa-free arrivals to more nationalities. The move is expected to boost Thailand’s tourism sector.

Thai Immigration Prepares for Visa-Free Entry for Chinese Tourists

Director-General Chaturon Phakdeewanich said a well-executed visa waiver policy could heighten Thailand’s competitive edge, especially considering the lower tour package costs in the country.

He emphasized that the government must weigh its options between a full visa waiver and merely waiving the visa application fee. Additionally, he stressed the need for alternative revenue streams to offset lost visa application revenues.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Paul Rujopakarn

National News Bureau of Thailand

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts