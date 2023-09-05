Thai Tourism Department Supports Visa-Free Initiative
BANGKOK (NNT) – The Department of Tourism has said it fully supports the government’s initiative to potentially extend visa-free arrivals to more nationalities. The move is expected to boost Thailand’s tourism sector.
Thai Immigration Prepares for Visa-Free Entry for Chinese Tourists
Director-General Chaturon Phakdeewanich said a well-executed visa waiver policy could heighten Thailand’s competitive edge, especially considering the lower tour package costs in the country.
He emphasized that the government must weigh its options between a full visa waiver and merely waiving the visa application fee. Additionally, he stressed the need for alternative revenue streams to offset lost visa application revenues.
