Thai Tourism Department Supports Visa-Free Initiative

TN September 5, 2023 0
Passports immigration

Passports immigration. Image: Pixabay.

BANGKOK (NNT) – The Department of Tourism has said it fully supports the government’s initiative to potentially extend visa-free arrivals to more nationalities. The move is expected to boost Thailand’s tourism sector.

Thai Immigration Prepares for Visa-Free Entry for Chinese Tourists

Director-General Chaturon Phakdeewanich said a well-executed visa waiver policy could heighten Thailand’s competitive edge, especially considering the lower tour package costs in the country.

He emphasized that the government must weigh its options between a full visa waiver and merely waiving the visa application fee. Additionally, he stressed the need for alternative revenue streams to offset lost visa application revenues.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Paul Rujopakarn
National News Bureau of Thailand

