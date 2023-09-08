Thai Satellite THEOS-2 Set for October Launch

Image of the Earth as seen from space capturing the moment of a satellite launch. Photo: Theos-2 by gistda / Facebook.

Thailand Earth Observation Satellite 2 (THEOS-2) is scheduled for launch in October, as confirmed by the Geo-Informatics and Space Technology Development Agency (GISTDA).

Thailand to Launch Its First Earth Observation Satellite This Year

The satellite has been safely transported from Toulouse, France, to Europe’s Spaceport in French Guiana, South America.

GISTDA announced the upcoming launch on its official Facebook page, mentioning that THEOS-2, built by Airbus Defence and Space, will undergo final checks before being installed on the rocket.

THEOS-2 is set to replace its predecessor, THEOS-1 (also known as Thaichote), which launched on October 1, 2008, and is nearing the end of its operational life. Weighing 425 kilograms, THEOS-2 boasts the capability to produce high-resolution imagery with a resolution of 50 centimeters. Its primary objectives include enhancing Thailand’s space technology infrastructure, bolstering the space industry, and advancing geo-informatics and space technology.

Additionally, THEOS-2 will play a major role in various applications, including cartography, agricultural and food management, water resource management, disaster response, city planning, economic corridors, and natural resource and ecosystem monitoring, among others.

GISTDA Executive Director Pakorn Apaphant said investment in THEOS-2 represents a significant step in advancing space technology and economic opportunities for Thailand.

Source: National News Bureau of Thailand

National News Bureau of Thailand / Facebook

