Thai Satellite THEOS-2 Set for October Launch

TN September 8, 2023 0
Image of the Earth as seen from space capturing the moment of a satellite launch.

Image of the Earth as seen from space capturing the moment of a satellite launch. Photo: Theos-2 by gistda / Facebook.

Thailand Earth Observation Satellite 2 (THEOS-2) is scheduled for launch in October, as confirmed by the Geo-Informatics and Space Technology Development Agency (GISTDA).

Thailand to Launch Its First Earth Observation Satellite This Year

The satellite has been safely transported from Toulouse, France, to Europe’s Spaceport in French Guiana, South America.

GISTDA announced the upcoming launch on its official Facebook page, mentioning that THEOS-2, built by Airbus Defence and Space, will undergo final checks before being installed on the rocket.

THEOS-2 is set to replace its predecessor, THEOS-1 (also known as Thaichote), which launched on October 1, 2008, and is nearing the end of its operational life. Weighing 425 kilograms, THEOS-2 boasts the capability to produce high-resolution imagery with a resolution of 50 centimeters. Its primary objectives include enhancing Thailand’s space technology infrastructure, bolstering the space industry, and advancing geo-informatics and space technology.

Additionally, THEOS-2 will play a major role in various applications, including cartography, agricultural and food management, water resource management, disaster response, city planning, economic corridors, and natural resource and ecosystem monitoring, among others.

GISTDA Executive Director Pakorn Apaphant said investment in THEOS-2 represents a significant step in advancing space technology and economic opportunities for Thailand.

Source: National News Bureau of Thailand

National News Bureau of Thailand / Facebook

favicon tn b

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts

Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , ,

More Stories

1000 baht banknotes showing a portrait of HM King Vajiralongkorn

Government Digital Money Campaign in Discussion: PM

TN September 7, 2023 0
Thai Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin during a Pheu Thai party political meeting.

Thai PM Srettha agrees to use bullet-proof Mecedes-Benz

TN September 7, 2023 0
A Boat near the City sign and the Waterfront Suites & Residences in Pattaya Beach.

Wanted Former Pattaya Mayor Reportedly Flees Thailand to Evade Arrest in Waterfront Condo Case

TN September 6, 2023 0

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Eurocopter EC.155s of the Royal Thai Police at Khon Kaen airport

Thai PM Srettha Thavisin visits Khon Kaen to get some grass root opinions

TN September 8, 2023 0
Image of the Earth as seen from space capturing the moment of a satellite launch.

Thai Satellite THEOS-2 Set for October Launch

TN September 8, 2023 0
Patong Mini Taxi

Phuket Tuk Tuk Taxi Driver Fined 500 Baht for Assaulting Indian Passengers

TN September 8, 2023 0
Floating market in Pattaya

Fire engulfs Pattaya Floating Market

TN September 8, 2023 0
1000 baht banknotes showing a portrait of HM King Vajiralongkorn

Government Digital Money Campaign in Discussion: PM

TN September 7, 2023 0