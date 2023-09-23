Thai Prime Minister Srettha to Open Borders And Enhance Economy

TN September 23, 2023 0
The Baiyoke Tower II in Ratchathewi District, Bangkok

The Baiyoke Tower II in in the Ratchathewi District Bangkok, second tallest building in Thailand. Photo: pxhere.

National – On September 22nd, 2023, the Prime Minister of Thailand, Mr. Srettha Thavisin, and the Minister of Finance held a meeting to impose important policies on a Thai national team in the US at St. Regis Hotel, New York.

Thai PM Srettha Thavisin Holds Virtual Talks with Elon Musk on Investment Opportunities

Mr. Srettha greeted and imposed the work philosophy of the current government that he wants to acknowledge the country moving forward according to the rule of law.

Full story: tpnnational.com

By Adam Judd
TPNNational

favicon tn b

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts

Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , ,

More Stories

Chinese tourists frolicking on the beach, taking selfies of each other in Koh Phi Phi

Blockbuster movie scares Chinese tourists away from Thailand

TN September 23, 2023 0
Thaksin Shinawatra on his Birthday.

Thaksin Shinawatra could become government advisor: Srettha

TN September 23, 2023 0
Srettha Thavisin, former CEO of a leading real estate conglomerate, of the Pheu Thai Party is expected to become Thailand's next PM.

Thai PM Srettha Thavisin Vows to Put an End to Recreational Use of Marijuana within Six Months

TN September 22, 2023 0

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Gaur at Valparai

Wild gaur injures three forest rangers in Buriram

TN September 23, 2023 0
Night life in Pattaya, a beer bar near Walking Street

Pattaya Police Shut Down Nightclub Allegedly Operating Illegally

TN September 23, 2023 0
Chinese tourists frolicking on the beach, taking selfies of each other in Koh Phi Phi

Blockbuster movie scares Chinese tourists away from Thailand

TN September 23, 2023 0
The Baiyoke Tower II in Ratchathewi District, Bangkok

Thai Prime Minister Srettha to Open Borders And Enhance Economy

TN September 23, 2023 0
Thaksin Shinawatra on his Birthday.

Thaksin Shinawatra could become government advisor: Srettha

TN September 23, 2023 0