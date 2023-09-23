Thai Prime Minister Srettha to Open Borders And Enhance Economy

The Baiyoke Tower II in in the Ratchathewi District Bangkok, second tallest building in Thailand. Photo: pxhere.

National – On September 22nd, 2023, the Prime Minister of Thailand, Mr. Srettha Thavisin, and the Minister of Finance held a meeting to impose important policies on a Thai national team in the US at St. Regis Hotel, New York.

Thai PM Srettha Thavisin Holds Virtual Talks with Elon Musk on Investment Opportunities

Mr. Srettha greeted and imposed the work philosophy of the current government that he wants to acknowledge the country moving forward according to the rule of law.

