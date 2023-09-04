Thai Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin to Miss ASEAN Summit

BANGKOK (NNT) – The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has indicated that Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin will not attend the 43rd ASEAN Summit in Jakarta this week.

Srettha to lead his ministers in oath-taking ceremony at the Royal palace on Tuesday

Srettha won a parliamentary vote to become prime minister last month and his cabinet was endorsed by His Majesty the King on Saturday (2 Sep).

The prime minister and his cabinet are due to take an oath before an audience with His Majesty on Tuesday (5 Sep). The premier will then deliver a policy address in parliament, after which he and his cabinet can officially carry out their duties.

Reporter: Paul Rujopakarn

National News Bureau of Thailand

