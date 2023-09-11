Thai Police Arrest Artifact Looters and Seize Around 1,000 Relics
Police, in collaboration with the Fine Arts Department, have arrested three suspects involved in looting artifacts from multiple archaeological sites. Approximately 1,000 pieces – some over a millennium old – were seized in a coordinated operation.
The investigation exposed a two-tiered gang specializing in this illegal trade—one group responsible for excavating and another for selling the items. The relics, which include bronze sculptures, tattoo kits, silver coins, cowrie shells and jewelry, were sold through Facebook posts.
