Thai Police Arrest Artifact Looters and Seize Around 1,000 Relics

Thai art of various ages, mainly medieval times, in the Jim Thompson collection, Bangkok. Photo: Bjoertvedt.

Police, in collaboration with the Fine Arts Department, have arrested three suspects involved in looting artifacts from multiple archaeological sites. Approximately 1,000 pieces – some over a millennium old – were seized in a coordinated operation.

Visiting Buri Ram and Phanom Rung in Isan

The investigation exposed a two-tiered gang specializing in this illegal trade—one group responsible for excavating and another for selling the items. The relics, which include bronze sculptures, tattoo kits, silver coins, cowrie shells and jewelry, were sold through Facebook posts.

