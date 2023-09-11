Thai Police Arrest Artifact Looters and Seize Around 1,000 Relics

TN September 11, 2023 0
Thai medieval art Jim Thompson Museum.

Thai art of various ages, mainly medieval times, in the Jim Thompson collection, Bangkok. Photo: Bjoertvedt.

Police, in collaboration with the Fine Arts Department, have arrested three suspects involved in looting artifacts from multiple archaeological sites. Approximately 1,000 pieces – some over a millennium old – were seized in a coordinated operation.

Visiting Buri Ram and Phanom Rung in Isan

The investigation exposed a two-tiered gang specializing in this illegal trade—one group responsible for excavating and another for selling the items. The relics, which include bronze sculptures, tattoo kits, silver coins, cowrie shells and jewelry, were sold through Facebook posts.

Full story: tpnnational.com

By Goongnang Suksawat
TPNNational

favicon tn b

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts

Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , ,

More Stories

Royal Thai Police Isuzu D-Max Pickup at Chachoengsao Provincial Police Station

Thai police arrest 5 foreigners over links to B2.7bn scam

TN September 11, 2023 0
Move Forward Party official logo orange background.

Move Forward accuse government of reneging on election promises

TN September 11, 2023 0
Isuzu D-Max belonging to the Aranyaprathet Provincial Police, Sa Kaeo

Sub-district Chief Will Not Escape Justice: Deputy Police Chief

TN September 11, 2023 0

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Royal Thai Police Isuzu D-Max Pickup at Chachoengsao Provincial Police Station

Thai police arrest 5 foreigners over links to B2.7bn scam

TN September 11, 2023 0
Move Forward Party official logo orange background.

Move Forward accuse government of reneging on election promises

TN September 11, 2023 0
Isuzu D-Max belonging to the Aranyaprathet Provincial Police, Sa Kaeo

Sub-district Chief Will Not Escape Justice: Deputy Police Chief

TN September 11, 2023 0
Domestic Terminal B, at Suvarnabhumi Airport in Bangkok.

AOT Prepares to Soft-Launch New Suvarnabhumi Airport Terminal

TN September 11, 2023 0
Thai medieval art Jim Thompson Museum.

Thai Police Arrest Artifact Looters and Seize Around 1,000 Relics

TN September 11, 2023 0