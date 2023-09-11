Thai police arrest 5 foreigners over links to B2.7bn scam

Four Chinese nationals and a Lao citizen have been arrested over their role in a cryptocurrency fraud that caused over 2.7 billion baht worth of losses, according to the Cyber Crime Investigation Bureau (CCIB).

CCIB spokesman Kissana Phathanacharoen said on Sunday at least 3,280 people have fallen victim to a fraudulent cryptocurrency investment platform called bchgloballtd.com.

BANGKOK POST REPORTERS

