Thai police arrest 5 foreigners over links to B2.7bn scam

TN September 11, 2023 0
Royal Thai Police Isuzu D-Max Pickup at Chachoengsao Provincial Police Station

Royal Thai Police Isuzu D-Max Pickup . Photo: Thai Police Vehicles / flickr. CC BY-SA 2.0.

Four Chinese nationals and a Lao citizen have been arrested over their role in a cryptocurrency fraud that caused over 2.7 billion baht worth of losses, according to the Cyber Crime Investigation Bureau (CCIB).

Sixteen Chinese Nationals Arrested in Call Center Scam Raid in Pattaya

CCIB spokesman Kissana Phathanacharoen said on Sunday at least 3,280 people have fallen victim to a fraudulent cryptocurrency investment platform called bchgloballtd.com.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST REPORTERS

