Thai PM Srettha Welcomes First Group of Chinese Tourists as Visa Exemption in Effect

Arrivals level at Suvarnabhumi Airport, Bangkok

Arrivals level at Suvarnabhumi Airport in Bangkok. Photo: David McKelvey / flickr.

SAMUT PRAKAN, Sept 25 (TNA) – Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin welcomed the first group of Chinese tourists arriving at Suvarnabhumi Airport as they enjoy the visa-free travel enforced today.

Thailand’s Visa-Free Entry for Chinese Tourists Likely to Face Challenges

The prime minister presided over the welcoming ceremony for Chinese tourists arriving on the first flight, XJ 761, operated by Air Asia X from Shanghai to Suvarnabhumi Airport.

