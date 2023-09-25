Thai PM Srettha Welcomes First Group of Chinese Tourists as Visa Exemption in Effect

SAMUT PRAKAN, Sept 25 (TNA) – Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin welcomed the first group of Chinese tourists arriving at Suvarnabhumi Airport as they enjoy the visa-free travel enforced today.

The prime minister presided over the welcoming ceremony for Chinese tourists arriving on the first flight, XJ 761, operated by Air Asia X from Shanghai to Suvarnabhumi Airport.

