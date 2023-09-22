Thai PM Srettha Thavisin Vows to Put an End to Recreational Use of Marijuana within Six Months
Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin announced his ambition to put an end to the recreational use of marijuana within Thailand in six months, promising law amendments and stricter restrictions on the sale of the plant to ensure it is used solely for medical purposes.
Thai PM Srettha says he disagrees with recreational use of cannabis
PM Srettha on Thursday, September 21st, told Bloomberg that his administration is working towards ending the ambiguous rules around the use of cannabis, which he acknowledged is currently available for both medical as well as recreational uses.
Full story: tpnnational.com
By Tanakorn Panyadee
TPNNational