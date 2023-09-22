Thai PM Srettha Thavisin Vows to Put an End to Recreational Use of Marijuana within Six Months

TN September 22, 2023 0
Srettha Thavisin, former CEO of a leading real estate conglomerate, of the Pheu Thai Party is expected to become Thailand's next PM.

Srettha Thavisin, former CEO of a leading real estate conglomerate, of the Pheu Thai Party is expected to becomenext PM of Thailand. Photo: Hopefully999.

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin announced his ambition to put an end to the recreational use of marijuana within Thailand in six months, promising law amendments and stricter restrictions on the sale of the plant to ensure it is used solely for medical purposes.

Thai PM Srettha says he disagrees with recreational use of cannabis

PM Srettha on Thursday, September 21st, told Bloomberg that his administration is working towards ending the ambiguous rules around the use of cannabis, which he acknowledged is currently available for both medical as well as recreational uses.

Full story: tpnnational.com

By Tanakorn Panyadee
TPNNational

favicon tn b

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts

Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , , ,

More Stories

Chinese tourists frolicking on the beach, taking selfies of each other in Koh Phi Phi

Blockbuster movie scares Chinese tourists away from Thailand

TN September 23, 2023 0
The Baiyoke Tower II in Ratchathewi District, Bangkok

Thai Prime Minister Srettha to Open Borders And Enhance Economy

TN September 23, 2023 0
Thaksin Shinawatra on his Birthday.

Thaksin Shinawatra could become government advisor: Srettha

TN September 23, 2023 0

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Gaur at Valparai

Wild gaur injures three forest rangers in Buriram

TN September 23, 2023 0
Night life in Pattaya, a beer bar near Walking Street

Pattaya Police Shut Down Nightclub Allegedly Operating Illegally

TN September 23, 2023 0
Chinese tourists frolicking on the beach, taking selfies of each other in Koh Phi Phi

Blockbuster movie scares Chinese tourists away from Thailand

TN September 23, 2023 0
The Baiyoke Tower II in Ratchathewi District, Bangkok

Thai Prime Minister Srettha to Open Borders And Enhance Economy

TN September 23, 2023 0
Thaksin Shinawatra on his Birthday.

Thaksin Shinawatra could become government advisor: Srettha

TN September 23, 2023 0