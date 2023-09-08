Thai PM Srettha Thavisin visits Khon Kaen to get some grass root opinions

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin, accompanied by some members of the Cabinet, met with people in a northeastern province of Khon Kaen today (Friday) and discussed drought problems.

This is his first provincial trip after taking the oath of office on Tuesday. His government will be fully functional after delivering its policy statement to parliament on Monday.

By Thai PBS World

