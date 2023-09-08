Thai PM Srettha Thavisin visits Khon Kaen to get some grass root opinions

Eurocopter EC.155s of the Royal Thai Police at Khon Kaen airport

Eurocopter EC.155s helicopter of the Royal Thai Police at Khon Kaen airport. Photo: Alec Wilson.

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin, accompanied by some members of the Cabinet, met with people in a northeastern province of Khon Kaen today (Friday) and discussed drought problems.

Thai PM Srettha agrees to use bullet-proof Mecedes-Benz

This is his first provincial trip after taking the oath of office on Tuesday. His government will be fully functional after delivering its policy statement to parliament on Monday.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

