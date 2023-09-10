Thai PM Srettha Thavisin sets out plans for Isan economy

Suwannakhuha District in Nong Bua Lamphu

Na Dan, Suwannakhuha District in Nong Bua Lamphu. Photo: Thaweesak Churasri.

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin says he will hold his first mobile cabinet meeting in Nong Bua Lam Phu province in November to highlight plans to boost the economy of the province and the northeastern region.

Thai PM Srettha Thavisin visits Khon Kaen to get some grass root opinions

Speaking at the Customs Office near the border with Laos in Nong Khai on Saturday, he said he chose Nong Bua Lam Phu after making an inspection trip to the region.

