Thai PM Srettha Thavisin Meets US President Joe Biden
NEW YORK, Sept 20 (TNA) – Thailand and the United States will further enhance Thai-US relations and trade development, said Prime Minister and Finance Minister Srettha Thavisin after he briefly met US President Joe Biden in New York.
Mr. Srettha said about their meeting during the reception for leaders attending the 78th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) meeting, saying that the atmosphere was positive.
