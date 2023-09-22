Thai PM Srettha Thavisin Holds Virtual Talks with Elon Musk on Investment Opportunities

Elon Musk during a press conference

Elon Musk during a press conference. Photo: Thomas Hawk / flickr. CC BY-NC 2.0.

NEW YORK, Sept 22 (TNA) – Thai Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin discussed increased investment opportunities in Thailand with Elon Musk.

Thai PM Srettha Thavisin Meets US President Joe Biden

The prime minister held a remote meeting with Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla, on Sept 20 at 4:00 PM local time in New York. During this virtual meeting, they discussed the potential for collaboration and the enhancement of investment opportunities in Thailand.

Full story: tna.mcot.net/

