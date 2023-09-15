Thai PM Srettha says he disagrees with recreational use of cannabis

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin said on Friday he did not agree with allowing recreational use of cannabis, though its medical use would remain a policy under his administration.

Thai PM Srettha Orders Police Crackdown on Organized Criminal Gangs

“Cannabis policy will be medical cannabis. On recreational use, I do not agree with that,” Mr Srettha, who is also finance minister, told reporters.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts