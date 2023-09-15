Thai PM Srettha says he disagrees with recreational use of cannabis
Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin said on Friday he did not agree with allowing recreational use of cannabis, though its medical use would remain a policy under his administration.
“Cannabis policy will be medical cannabis. On recreational use, I do not agree with that,” Mr Srettha, who is also finance minister, told reporters.
