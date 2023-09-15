Thai PM Srettha says he disagrees with recreational use of cannabis

TN September 15, 2023 0
Thai Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin talking to reporters.

Thai Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin talking to reporters. Photo: เศรษฐา ทวีสิน - Srettha Thavisin / Facebook.

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin said on Friday he did not agree with allowing recreational use of cannabis, though its medical use would remain a policy under his administration.

Thai PM Srettha Orders Police Crackdown on Organized Criminal Gangs

“Cannabis policy will be medical cannabis. On recreational use, I do not agree with that,” Mr Srettha, who is also finance minister, told reporters.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS

