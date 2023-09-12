Thai PM Srettha Orders Police Crackdown on Organized Criminal Gangs
BANGKOK (NNT) – Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin has directed law enforcement agencies to intensify their efforts in curbing criminal activities led by organized criminal elements and influential figures.
The order comes in response to a recent progress report submitted by Royal Thai Police Deputy Commissioner Pol Gen Surachate Hakparn.
Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand
Reporter: Tarin Angskul
National News Bureau of Thailand