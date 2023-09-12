Thai PM Srettha Orders Police Crackdown on Organized Criminal Gangs

TN September 12, 2023 0
Srettha Thavisin, the 30th prime minister of Thailand.

Srettha Thavisin, the 30th prime minister of Thailand. Photo: พรรคเพื่อไทย (Pheu Thai) / Facebook.

BANGKOK (NNT) – Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin has directed law enforcement agencies to intensify their efforts in curbing criminal activities led by organized criminal elements and influential figures.

Pattaya Police Arrest Several Outlaws Motorcycle Gang Members

The order comes in response to a recent progress report submitted by Royal Thai Police Deputy Commissioner Pol Gen Surachate Hakparn.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Tarin Angskul
National News Bureau of Thailand

favicon tn b

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts

Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , , ,

More Stories

Vimut Hospital in Phaya Thai, Bangkok

Department of Disease Control Urges Public to Undergo Tuberculosis Screening

TN September 12, 2023 0
Royal Thai Police Toyota Hilux Revo Pickup at Chachoengsao Provincial Police Station

Dead police officer blamed himself for subordinate’s murder

TN September 12, 2023 0
Royal Thai Police Isuzu D-Max Pickup at Chachoengsao Provincial Police Station

Thai police arrest 5 foreigners over links to B2.7bn scam

TN September 11, 2023 0

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Srettha Thavisin, the 30th prime minister of Thailand.

Thai PM Srettha Orders Police Crackdown on Organized Criminal Gangs

TN September 12, 2023 0
Tourists visiting a floating market in Thailand

Pattaya Floating Market Reopens

TN September 12, 2023 0
Vimut Hospital in Phaya Thai, Bangkok

Department of Disease Control Urges Public to Undergo Tuberculosis Screening

TN September 12, 2023 0
Royal Thai Police Toyota Hilux Revo Pickup at Chachoengsao Provincial Police Station

Dead police officer blamed himself for subordinate’s murder

TN September 12, 2023 0
Chiang Rai

Earthquake in Laos felt in Chiang Rai

TN September 12, 2023 0