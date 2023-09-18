Thai PM Srettha is visiting Beijing in early October

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin will fly to Beijing early next month for a three-day official visit, a highly placed source said yesterday (Sunday).

China will be the first country Srettha will visit after his maiden appearance at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York. During his trip to the US, he will attend several bilateral meetings on the side lines between Sept 19th and 22nd. He is scheduled to deliver a speech at the UNGA on September 22nd.

By Thai PBS World

