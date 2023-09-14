Thai-Indonesian Joint Operation Targets Major Drug Trafficking Network

Welcome Statue and Hotel Indonesia Roundabout area of Jakarta

Welcome Statue and Hotel Indonesia Roundabout area of Jakarta. Photo: Prayudi Setiadharma.

BANGKOK, Sept 14 (TNA) – Thai police join international operations to dismantle the drug network of “Fredy Pratama,” a major drug trafficker in Indonesia.

Thai Royal Police representatives, led by Pol Maj Gen Pantana Nutchanart, deputy commissioner of the Immigration Bureau joined Indonesian police officials for a press conference in Jakarta on Sept 12 regarding the apprehension of the drug trafficking network led by Fredy Pratama.

