Thai-Indonesian Joint Operation Targets Major Drug Trafficking Network
BANGKOK, Sept 14 (TNA) – Thai police join international operations to dismantle the drug network of “Fredy Pratama,” a major drug trafficker in Indonesia.
Indonesian Court Condemns 8 Taiwanese to Death for Drug Smuggling
Thai Royal Police representatives, led by Pol Maj Gen Pantana Nutchanart, deputy commissioner of the Immigration Bureau joined Indonesian police officials for a press conference in Jakarta on Sept 12 regarding the apprehension of the drug trafficking network led by Fredy Pratama.
Full story: tna.mcot.net
TNA