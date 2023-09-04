Thai Immigration Prepares for Visa-Free Entry for Chinese Tourists

A group of Chinese tourists at the Banzaan Night Market in Phuket. Photo: shankar s. / flickr. CC BY 2.0.

BANGKOK, Sept 4 (TNA) – The Immigration Bureau is preparing plans to implement the prime minister’s policy of granting visa-free entry to Chinese tourists starting from October 1.

Immigration Bureau commissioner Pol Lt Gen Pakphumpipat Sajjaphan disclosed that TAT is ready to welcome the policy after Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin announced the visa-free entry for Chinese nationals by October 1.

