Thai Government to Meet With Companies to Negotiate Minimum Wage Raise
BANGKOK (NNT) – The government will negotiate with companies to raise the minimum daily wage as part of efforts to help alleviate workers’ financial burdens. The minimum wage raise, revision in labor laws and plans to address energy issues were just some of the economic policies declared during the recent debate on the government’s policy statement.
Private sector against Pheu Thai’s 600-baht minimum wage proposal
Prime Minister and Finance Minister Srettha Thavisin said the government will meet with employers and employees to discuss raising the minimum wage to 400 baht, underlining the importance of doing so as soon as possible. He stressed that the wage raise is one of the government’s signature stimulus measures to revitalize the Thai economy.
Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand
Reporter: Paul Rujopakarn,
Rewriter: Tarin Angskul
National News Bureau of Thailand