Thai Government Steps Up Security Measures Ahead of Expected Tourism Surge

Groups of Chinese tourists at Wat Pho in Bangkok. Photo: shankar s. / flickr. CC BY 2.0.

BANGKOK (NNT) – A meeting focusing on national security and tourism was recently convened in light of the temporary implementation of a visa-free policy for Chinese visitors.

Visa exemptions for China and Kazakhstan nationals to start on September 25

Prime Minister and Finance Srettha Thavisin chaired the meeting, which included officials from the Ministry of Tourism and Sports and law enforcement agencies, specifically the Royal Thai Police, Tourist Police and Immigration Police.

Reporter: Paul Rujopakarn,

Rewriter: Tarin Angskul

National News Bureau of Thailand

