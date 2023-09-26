Thai FDA Confirms Safety of Imported Japanese Seafood

TN September 26, 2023 0
Prawns, shrimp and seafood at a local market in Thailand

Prawns at a local market in Thailand. Photo: Djero / Pixabay.

BANGKOK (NNT) – The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has reassured consumers that seafood imported from Japan remains safe for consumption, following rigorous testing for radioactivity. The announcement comes amid international concerns about the release of treated water from the Fukushima nuclear power plant, which was devastated by a tsunami in 2011.

Japan plans to discharge treated Fukushima water into the sea in spring or summer

According to FDA Deputy Secretary-General Lertchai Lertvut, strict safety measures have been put in place since the Fukushima plant began releasing treated radioactive water into the Pacific Ocean on August 24. The FDA has so far conducted tests on 75 samples of “at risk” seafood, including squid, mollusks and crabs, to analyze their content of cesium-134 and cesium-137.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter : Paul Rujopakarn
National News Bureau of Thailand

favicon tn b

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts

Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , , ,

More Stories

Criminal Court of Thailand in Chatuchak District, Bangkok

Deputy police chief ‘Big Joke’ files court complaint over search warrants

TN September 26, 2023 0
Criminal Court in Ratchadaphisek Road, Bangkok

Human rights lawyer Anon Nampa jailed for lese majeste

TN September 26, 2023 0
Thai Classical Dance by Tourism Authority of Thailand at Singapore Expo.

Tourism Authority of Thailand Launches E-Book to Promote Culture Tourism

TN September 26, 2023 0

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Criminal Court of Thailand in Chatuchak District, Bangkok

Deputy police chief ‘Big Joke’ files court complaint over search warrants

TN September 26, 2023 0
Criminal Court in Ratchadaphisek Road, Bangkok

Human rights lawyer Anon Nampa jailed for lese majeste

TN September 26, 2023 0
Thai Classical Dance by Tourism Authority of Thailand at Singapore Expo.

Tourism Authority of Thailand Launches E-Book to Promote Culture Tourism

TN September 26, 2023 0
Prawns, shrimp and seafood at a local market in Thailand

Thai FDA Confirms Safety of Imported Japanese Seafood

TN September 26, 2023 0
Bangkok Suvarnabhumi Airport SAT-1 terminal APM train system.

Suvarnabhumi Airport Ready to Open New SAT-1 Terminal

TN September 26, 2023 0