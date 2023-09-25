Thai Cyber Police Search House of Deputy National Police Chief Surachate Hakparn

Thai Cyber Police and a commando unit searched a house owned by the Deputy National Police Chief, Pol. Gen. Surachate Hakparn, often called in Thai media by his nickname as “Big Joke,” on Monday morning, September 25th, after they discovered an alleged link between him and an online gambling ring.

Nothing was found, however, during the search and Pol. Gen. Surachate denied all the allegations and accusations.

Full story: tpnnational.com

By Tanakorn Panyadee

TPNNational

