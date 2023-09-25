Thai Cyber Police Search House of Deputy National Police Chief Surachate Hakparn
Thai Cyber Police and a commando unit searched a house owned by the Deputy National Police Chief, Pol. Gen. Surachate Hakparn, often called in Thai media by his nickname as “Big Joke,” on Monday morning, September 25th, after they discovered an alleged link between him and an online gambling ring.
‘Big Joke’ checks safety ahead of expected influx of Russian tourists in Phuket
Nothing was found, however, during the search and Pol. Gen. Surachate denied all the allegations and accusations.
Full story: tpnnational.com
By Tanakorn Panyadee
TPNNational