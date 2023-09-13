Thai cabinet approves economic stimuli, lowers electricity and diesel prices

The new cabinet at its first official meeting on Wednesday approved several measures intended to boost the economy – lower electricity and diesel prices, a visa-free scheme for two countries, a farm debt moratorium and fortnightly salaries for government officials.

Visa exemptions for China and Kazakhstan nationals to start on September 25

After the meeting at Government House, Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin said the visa-free scheme would operate from Sept 25 to Feb 29 next year for visitors from China and Kazakhstan.

Full story: bangkokpost.com

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS

