Thai cabinet approves economic stimuli, lowers electricity and diesel prices

TN September 13, 2023 0
PTT gas station in Thailand

PTT gas station in Thailand. Photo: Paul Gorduiz. CC BY-SA 4.0.

The new cabinet at its first official meeting on Wednesday approved several measures intended to boost the economy – lower electricity and diesel prices, a visa-free scheme for two countries, a farm debt moratorium and fortnightly salaries for government officials.

Visa exemptions for China and Kazakhstan nationals to start on September 25

After the meeting at Government House, Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin said the visa-free scheme would operate from Sept 25 to Feb 29 next year for visitors from China and Kazakhstan.

Full story: bangkokpost.com

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS

favicon tn b

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts

Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , , , ,

More Stories

ATM machines of different Thai banks at Siam Paragon, Bangkok

Thai cabinet agrees to keep VAT at 7% for another year

TN September 13, 2023 0
Chinese tourists pose for a photograph

Thai Tourism Minister Asks the Public not to Stereotype Chinese Tourists

TN September 13, 2023 0
Bangkok Suvarnabhumi Airport Arrivals / Immigration

Visa exemptions for China and Kazakhstan nationals to start on September 25

TN September 13, 2023 0

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

"Give smiles no gifts" short film.

Chula’s Original Short Film Captures Graduates’ Perspective on Gifts for Graduation Day

Chulalongkorn University September 13, 2023 0
ATM machines of different Thai banks at Siam Paragon, Bangkok

Thai cabinet agrees to keep VAT at 7% for another year

TN September 13, 2023 0
PTT gas station in Thailand

Thai cabinet approves economic stimuli, lowers electricity and diesel prices

TN September 13, 2023 0
Chinese tourists pose for a photograph

Thai Tourism Minister Asks the Public not to Stereotype Chinese Tourists

TN September 13, 2023 0
Bangkok Suvarnabhumi Airport Arrivals / Immigration

Visa exemptions for China and Kazakhstan nationals to start on September 25

TN September 13, 2023 0