Thai cabinet agrees to keep VAT at 7% for another year
The Cabinet decided today (Wednesday) to retain the 7% value-added tax (VAT) rate on goods and services until September 30, 2024, to stimulate economic recovery through spending on consumer products and services.
Keeping it at 7% will be a relief for consumers and businesses alike, who were worried that VAT might rise to 10%, which would impact spending by consumers.
By Thai PBS World