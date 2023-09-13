Thai cabinet agrees to keep VAT at 7% for another year

ATM machines of different Thai banks at Siam Paragon, Bangkok

ATM machines of different Thai banks at Siam Paragon shopping center in Bangkok. Photo: Chainwit. CC BY-SA 4.0.

The Cabinet decided today (Wednesday) to retain the 7% value-added tax (VAT) rate on goods and services until September 30, 2024, to stimulate economic recovery through spending on consumer products and services.

Commerce says 10% VAT for 2015 would not affect the Thai economy

Keeping it at 7% will be a relief for consumers and businesses alike, who were worried that VAT might rise to 10%, which would impact spending by consumers.

