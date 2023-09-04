Thai Activist Keeps his Promise to Let People Throw Feces at Him Following Political Promise Being Broken
A Thai political activist and staunch supporter of the government party Pheu Thai held an event on Saturday where people threw human feces on his body to uphold his political promise that the party he supported would never join forces with the military-backed parties.
Duangrit Bunnag, 57, held the event at the Mirror Art Gallery in Bangkok yesterday. He had previously vowed to allow people to throw feces on him if Pheu Thai, the party that he supported, joined a coalition with the military-backed parties, namely the Ruam Thai Sang Chart and Palang Pacharath party.
By Adam Judd
