Swedish drug trafficker arrested in Koh Samui

Street in Koh Samui, Island

A street in Koh Samui island, Surat Thani. Photo: ivanich.

SURAT THANI: A 60-year-old Swedish man wanted on drug charges in Bangkok has been arrested on Koh Samui after two years on the run, police said yesterday.

Swedish man arrested in Hua Hin for 35 million baht accounting fraud charges from his country

Immigration police arrested (name removed) at a car park in front of a rented house in tambon Bo Phut on the southern tourist island on Thursday afternoon.

