Suvarnabhumi Airport’s SAT-1 terminal completes its final test run

TN September 22, 2023 0
Check in at Suvarnabhumi Airport SAT-1 terminal in Bangkok.

Check in at Suvarnabhumi Airport SAT-1 terminal. Photo: Suvarnabhumi Airport / Facebook.

SAMUT PRAKAN – SAT-1, a new satellite terminal at Suvarnabhumi airport, successfully underwent the third and final full-scale trial operation on Thursday night prior to the soft opening scheduled for Sept 28.

AOT Prepares to Soft-Launch New Suvarnabhumi Airport Terminal

Kittipong Kittikachorn, the Suvarnabhumi airport director, said on Friday that the third full-scale trial operation focused on the outbound passenger process during the night, running from 8pm until midnight. It aimed to ensure that the night-time operations, which requires different support systems from the day-time operations, including lighting at all service points, were functioning smoothly.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Sutthiwit Chayutworakan
BANGKOK POST

favicon tn b

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts

Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , , ,

More Stories

Pak Kret in Nonthaburi, Thailand. It is considered a part of the Bangkok Metropolitan Area

Roof Collapses in Strong Wind, Damage Vehicles in Nonthaburi

TN September 22, 2023 0
A SANY R285R excavator in Thailand

Bones found buried on wasteland in Bangkok in search for children’s remains

TN September 21, 2023 0
Royal Thai Police pick up in Bangkok

Man charged with killing daughter accused in deaths of 4 sons in Kamphaeng Phet

TN September 20, 2023 0

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Srettha Thavisin, former CEO of a leading real estate conglomerate, of the Pheu Thai Party is expected to become Thailand's next PM.

Thai PM Srettha Thavisin Vows to Put an End to Recreational Use of Marijuana within Six Months

TN September 22, 2023 0
Elon Musk during a press conference

Thai PM Srettha Thavisin Holds Virtual Talks with Elon Musk on Investment Opportunities

TN September 22, 2023 0
SRT Dark Red Line train at Bang Sue Grand Station in Bangkok

Bangkok Red Line train fare to be reduced to Bt20 by New Year

TN September 22, 2023 0
Video for "Lalisa", Blackpink member Lisa Manoban's first solo song

Lisa Blackpink Hits 1 Billion Spotify Streams with ‘Money’

TN September 22, 2023 0
Pak Kret in Nonthaburi, Thailand. It is considered a part of the Bangkok Metropolitan Area

Roof Collapses in Strong Wind, Damage Vehicles in Nonthaburi

TN September 22, 2023 0