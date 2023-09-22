Suvarnabhumi Airport’s SAT-1 terminal completes its final test run
SAMUT PRAKAN – SAT-1, a new satellite terminal at Suvarnabhumi airport, successfully underwent the third and final full-scale trial operation on Thursday night prior to the soft opening scheduled for Sept 28.
Kittipong Kittikachorn, the Suvarnabhumi airport director, said on Friday that the third full-scale trial operation focused on the outbound passenger process during the night, running from 8pm until midnight. It aimed to ensure that the night-time operations, which requires different support systems from the day-time operations, including lighting at all service points, were functioning smoothly.
