Suvarnabhumi Airport Ready to Open New SAT-1 Terminal

SAMUT PRAKAN, Sept 26 (TNA) – Suvarnabhumi Airport is set to commence its soft opening of the Satellite Terminal 1 (SAT-1) building on Sept28 to accommodate tourism.

Suvarnabhumi Airport’s SAT-1 terminal completes its final test run

Mr. Kirati Kitmanawat, CEO of Airports of Thailand Public Company Limited (AOT) said that the SAT-1 terminal at Suvarnabhumi Airport, covering approximately 250,000 square meters with 28 boarding gates, is now ready for full operation at 100% capacity.

TNA

