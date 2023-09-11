Sub-district Chief Will Not Escape Justice: Deputy Police Chief
BANGKOK, Sept 11 (TNA) – A local administrator or Kamnan Nok, allegedly ordering a gunman to shoot a highway police officer will not escape justice as the evidence is being securely held, said Pol. Gen. Surachate Kahkparn, deputy national police chief.
Arrest warrants issued for six police in connection with police shooting probe
The shooting occurred at the dinner party, attended by about 20 police officers at the house of the sub-district chief in Nakhon Pathom on September 6.
TNA