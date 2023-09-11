Sub-district Chief Will Not Escape Justice: Deputy Police Chief

TN September 11, 2023 0
Isuzu D-Max belonging to the Aranyaprathet Provincial Police, Sa Kaeo

Isuzu D-Max belonging to the Aranyaprathet Provincial Police, Sa Kaeo. Photo: Thai Police Vehicles / flickr. CC BY-SA 2.0.

BANGKOK, Sept 11 (TNA) – A local administrator or Kamnan Nok, allegedly ordering a gunman to shoot a highway police officer will not escape justice as the evidence is being securely held, said Pol. Gen. Surachate Kahkparn, deputy national police chief.

Arrest warrants issued for six police in connection with police shooting probe

The shooting occurred at the dinner party, attended by about 20 police officers at the house of the sub-district chief in Nakhon Pathom on September 6.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA

favicon tn b

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts

Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , , , , ,

More Stories

Royal Thai Police Isuzu D-Max Pickup at Chachoengsao Provincial Police Station

Thai police arrest 5 foreigners over links to B2.7bn scam

TN September 11, 2023 0
Move Forward Party official logo orange background.

Move Forward accuse government of reneging on election promises

TN September 11, 2023 0
Thai medieval art Jim Thompson Museum.

Thai Police Arrest Artifact Looters and Seize Around 1,000 Relics

TN September 11, 2023 0

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Royal Thai Police Isuzu D-Max Pickup at Chachoengsao Provincial Police Station

Thai police arrest 5 foreigners over links to B2.7bn scam

TN September 11, 2023 0
Move Forward Party official logo orange background.

Move Forward accuse government of reneging on election promises

TN September 11, 2023 0
Isuzu D-Max belonging to the Aranyaprathet Provincial Police, Sa Kaeo

Sub-district Chief Will Not Escape Justice: Deputy Police Chief

TN September 11, 2023 0
Domestic Terminal B, at Suvarnabhumi Airport in Bangkok.

AOT Prepares to Soft-Launch New Suvarnabhumi Airport Terminal

TN September 11, 2023 0
Thai medieval art Jim Thompson Museum.

Thai Police Arrest Artifact Looters and Seize Around 1,000 Relics

TN September 11, 2023 0