An oil spill at a Single Buoy Mooring (SBM-2) of PTT subsidiary Thai Oil, at its refinery in Sriracha, Chonburi province, is now under control.

Oil found on Mae Ram Phueng beach and at sea as containment of the spill continues

There is no more oil leaking from the area and the firm is evaluating the situation and surveying the surrounding areas to assess the possible impact of the spill.

By Thai PBS World

