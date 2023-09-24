Srettha claims foreign corporations now more at ease about investing in Thailand

TN September 24, 2023 0
Thai Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin during a meeting.

Thai Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin during a meeting. Photo: เศรษฐา ทวีสิน - Srettha Thavisin / Facebook.

Foreign multi-national companies are now less worried about investing in Thailand, except for some legal issues which need to be addressed to facilitate investment, claimed Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin upon his return from his four-day visit to the United States, to attend the United Nations General Assembly.

Thai PM Srettha Thavisin Holds Virtual Talks with Elon Musk on Investment Opportunities

He told a news conference today (Sunday) that one of his duties during the visit was to inform world business leaders that Thailand is open and ready to welcome all foreign investors, as he talked about his meetings with executives of Microsoft, Tesla, Google and JP Morgan, during which he asked them to consider investing in Thailand.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

