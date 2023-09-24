Srettha claims foreign corporations now more at ease about investing in Thailand

Foreign multi-national companies are now less worried about investing in Thailand, except for some legal issues which need to be addressed to facilitate investment, claimed Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin upon his return from his four-day visit to the United States, to attend the United Nations General Assembly.

Thai PM Srettha Thavisin Holds Virtual Talks with Elon Musk on Investment Opportunities

He told a news conference today (Sunday) that one of his duties during the visit was to inform world business leaders that Thailand is open and ready to welcome all foreign investors, as he talked about his meetings with executives of Microsoft, Tesla, Google and JP Morgan, during which he asked them to consider investing in Thailand.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts