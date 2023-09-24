Six Power Poles Knocked Down in Phuket During Heavy Rain
Six power poles were knocked down during heavy rain in Karon and a foreign motorbike rider and a minivan driver have narrowly escaped major injuries.
Heavy Rain Causes Major Flooding in Phuket
On Friday night (September 22nd) heavy rain caused a landslide along the Karon -Patong Road in Karon. Six power poles were brought down and blocked the road.
Full story: thephuketexpress.com
By Goongnang Suksawat
The Phuket Express
