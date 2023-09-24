Six Power Poles Knocked Down in Phuket During Heavy Rain

Heavy rain in Patong Beach, Phuket

Heavy rain in Patong Beach, Phuket. Photo: Edgardo W. Olivera / flickr. CC BY 2.0.

Six power poles were knocked down during heavy rain in Karon and a foreign motorbike rider and a minivan driver have narrowly escaped major injuries.

Heavy Rain Causes Major Flooding in Phuket

On Friday night (September 22nd) heavy rain caused a landslide along the Karon -Patong Road in Karon. Six power poles were brought down and blocked the road.

