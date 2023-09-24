Six Power Poles Knocked Down in Phuket During Heavy Rain

Six power poles were knocked down during heavy rain in Karon and a foreign motorbike rider and a minivan driver have narrowly escaped major injuries.

Heavy Rain Causes Major Flooding in Phuket

On Friday night (September 22nd) heavy rain caused a landslide along the Karon -Patong Road in Karon. Six power poles were brought down and blocked the road.

Full story: thephuketexpress.com

By Goongnang Suksawat

The Phuket Express

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts