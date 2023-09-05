Severe Drought Strikes Khon Kaen Province

Lahan Na in Waeng Noi District, Khon Kaen

Lahan Na in Waeng Noi District, Khon Kaen. Photo: UDOM PINTUWONG.

KHON KAEN, Sept 5 (TNA) – Khon Kaen Province is currently facing a severe drought crisis, which has left rice fields parched in a lack of rainfall.

Farmers Suffer Severe Drought in Nakhon Ratchasima

Farmers in Nong Ruea district, are grappling with the consequences of the prolonged dry spell. Water levels in their fields are dwindling rapidly, causing rice plants to suffer from water scarcity and begin to wither and die. If there is no significant rainfall within the next week, it is anticipated that the entire crop yield will be severely affected.

