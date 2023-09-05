Severe Drought Strikes Khon Kaen Province

KHON KAEN, Sept 5 (TNA) – Khon Kaen Province is currently facing a severe drought crisis, which has left rice fields parched in a lack of rainfall.

Farmers Suffer Severe Drought in Nakhon Ratchasima

Farmers in Nong Ruea district, are grappling with the consequences of the prolonged dry spell. Water levels in their fields are dwindling rapidly, causing rice plants to suffer from water scarcity and begin to wither and die. If there is no significant rainfall within the next week, it is anticipated that the entire crop yield will be severely affected.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts