Russian Man Returns Home After Living at the Phuket Airport for 14 Days

Minivans at Phuket International Airport (HKT) entrance. Photo: bfishadow / flickr.

The Phuket Tourist Assistance Center (TAC) told the Phuket Express on Thursday (September 21st) that fourteen days before, a 38-year-old Russian man whose name was withheld by airport officials missed his flight back to Russia. He had no money left after spending it all on his holiday and had no luggage or way to purchase a hotel room or another ticket. The only two things that he had left were his mobile phone and his passport. He said he was waiting for his mother to buy him a new flight ticket to get back home but cash was tight and as a result he was stuck living in the airport terminal.

Phuket Immigration Investigates Alleged Russian Vehicle Rental Shop

The TAC, the Phuket Tourist Police, and staffers at the airport helped to take care of him for the past several weeks. He was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment for an infection in both of his eyes and during his stay at the airport, staffers helped to find clothes and food for him and covered his bill to resolve his eye infection.

