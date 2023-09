A Russian man drowned while two other Russians were rescued from drowning at a beach in Thalang.

Russian Man Drowns at Phuket Beach After Allegedly Ignoring No Swimming Warnings

The Phuket Tourist Police told the Phuket Express that on Thursday (September 28th) they were notified of the incident at the Bang Tao Beach in Cherng Talay.

By Goongnang Suksawat

The Phuket Express

