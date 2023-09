Russian linked to phone scammers arrested on Koh Samui

SURAT THANI: A Russian suspected of involvement with a phone scam gang in Cambodia linked to family-debt murders in Samut Prakan has been arrested at a hotel on Koh Samui, police said.

Armed with a warrant issued by Samut Prakan Court on Aug 31, a Provincial Police Region 8 team led by Pol Maj Kitti Daengchai arrested Daniil Aldunenkov, 31, at the Panorama Hotel in Koh Samui district on Sunday morning.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Supapong Chaolan

BANGKOK POST

