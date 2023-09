Pak Kret in Nonthaburi, Thailand. It is considered a part of the Bangkok Metropolitan Area. Photo: Astronomer2807. CC BY-SA 4.0.

NONTHABURI, Sept 22 (TNA) – A severe rainstorm wreaked havoc in Nonthaburi as strong winds blew off a large steel roof across the street and land on parked cars, resulting in damage.

The incident took place near the Nonthaburi Municipality Fresh Market, and fortunately, no injuries or fatalities were reported.

TNA

