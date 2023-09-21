Revitalizing Thai Tourism with Safety Zones

BANGKOK (NNT) – In a bid to revitalize tourism and get it back on track to where it was before the pandemic, the Department of Tourism has rolled out an initiative focusing on developing safe zones for tourists across Thailand. The government aims to attract 40 million foreign visitors by the end of 2024, targeting revenue of over 3 trillion baht.

Thai Government Steps Up Security Measures Ahead of Expected Tourism Surge

Jaturon Phakdeewanit , the director-general of the Department of Tourism, stated that this is the third phase of the ongoing effort to develop safe tourism zones, initiated during the outbreak of COVID-19. The project aligns with the national strategy and follows the “KEEP IT SAFE AND SOUND 5E of Safety Zone” concept, focusing on sustainable tourism and community involvement.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Tanakorn Sangiam,

Rewriter: Paphamon Arayasukawat

National News Bureau of Thailand

