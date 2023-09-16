Police claim evidence found that Kamnan Nok ordered shootings

Police claim to have circumstantial evidence that Praween Chanklai, aka “Kamnan Nok”, ordered the shooting of the two highway police officers at his house, because all his security guards were alerted in advance and armed. Additionally, other people and some cars were told to leave, allegedly to pave way for an escape, Pol Gen Surachate Hakparn, the deputy national police chief, said late last night (Friday).

Kamnan Nok Detained in Highway Police Killing Case

Images from the CCTV system, relating to the shooting on September 6th, have been released to the media by police.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

