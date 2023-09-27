Police Arrest Speedboat Driver in Fatal Koh Larn Collision, Missing Russian Tourist Found Deceased

Pattaya Police have arrested a speedboat driver accused of crashing into a Thai woman and a Russian tourist who were swimming in the designated swimming area in the sea off Koh Larn on September 25th. The collision resulted in the woman’s death, and the Russian man’s disappearance, who has now been confirmed deceased.

Young Thai Girl Killed, Foreign Man Missing, After Being Struck by Speedboat While Swimming at Koh Larn

The tragic incident unfolded near sunset near Tien Beach off Koh Larn, Naklua sub-district, Banglamung district, Chonburi province on September 25th, 2023. The woman and the Russian tourist were spotted swimming in the designated swim area off the island when they were both struck by a speedboat. The driver briefly stopped to look and quickly sped away, said shocked witnesses.

By Tanakorn Panyadee

The Pattaya News

