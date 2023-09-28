PM Srettha to donate his monthly salary to charity: Government spokesman

Every month of his premiership, Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin will donate his salary to various charitable foundations, according to government spokesman Chai Wacharonke.

Srettha claims foreign corporations now more at ease about investing in Thailand

The first donation will go to the Foundation for Children.

Srettha, also Finance Minister, receives a total of Bt125,590 (Bt75,590 plus a Bt50,000 position allowance) per month, the spokesman said.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts