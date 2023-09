Pita Limjaroenrat has decided to step down as leader of the Move Forward party, paving the way for its committee to select his replacement, who will also become the leader of the Opposition in parliament.

I’m a victim of political persecution: Pita Limjaroenrat

The decision was made after consulting the party’s administrative board and MPs, he wrote on his Facebook page today (Friday).

