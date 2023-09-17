Phuket Tuk Tuk Taxi Driver Surrenders After Hit and Run Injury of Saudi Arabian Pedestrian
A Tuk Tuk taxi driver surrendered to Phuket police after he hit and injured a Saudi Arabian pedestrian and left the scene of the accident.
French Motorbike Rider Charged with Hit and Run After Thai Pedestrian Seriously Injured in Patong
Patong Police Chief Colonel Sujin Nilbodee told the Phuket Express that on Wednesday night (September 13th) at 7:45 P.M a Tuk Tuk taxi hit a foreign tourist who was walking on the footpath of Rainbow Road in Patong before speeding away.
Full story: tpnnational.com
By Goongnang Suksawat
TPNNational