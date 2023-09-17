Phuket Tuk Tuk Taxi Driver Surrenders After Hit and Run Injury of Saudi Arabian Pedestrian

Bangla Road in Patong, Phuket

Bangla Road in Patong, Phuket. Photo: Jpatokal.

A Tuk Tuk taxi driver surrendered to Phuket police after he hit and injured a Saudi Arabian pedestrian and left the scene of the accident.

Patong Police Chief Colonel Sujin Nilbodee told the Phuket Express that on Wednesday night (September 13th) at 7:45 P.M a Tuk Tuk taxi hit a foreign tourist who was walking on the footpath of Rainbow Road in Patong before speeding away.

