Phuket Tuk Tuk Taxi Driver Fined 500 Baht for Assaulting Indian Passengers

TN September 8, 2023 0
Patong Mini Taxi

Mini Taxi in Patong, Phuket. Photo: Jpatokal.

A Tuk Tuk taxi driver has been charged and fined 500 baht for attacking his Indian passengers in Patong.

Tuk Tuk Taxi Driver Injured by Gunshot After Argument in Phuket

The Patong Police told the Phuket Express that a dash cam video had gone viral on social media earlier this week. The video appears to show a group of taxi drivers arguing with a group of foreign tourists on a road in Patong. One of the taxi drivers in the video appears to physically assault one of the Indian tourists by hitting him in the face.

Full story: thephuketexpress.com

By Goongnang Suksawat
The Phuket Express

