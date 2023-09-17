Phuket Immigration Investigates Alleged Russian Vehicle Rental Shop
Phuket Immigration inspected a vehicle rental shop in Mueang Phuket after they were notified by concerned citizens that the business was allegedly entirely Russian owned and employed Russian staff illegally, without involving any Thai nationals.
Phuket Immigration Investigate Illegal Russian Worker Allegations
Phuket Immigration officers told The Phuket Express over the past weekend that they had inspected a vehicle rental shop in Wichit, Mueang Phuket. A concerned citizen reported that the shop was allegedly owned by a Russian and employing Russians. The name of the shop was withheld by Phuket Immigration.
Full story: thephuketexpress.com
By Goongnang Suksawat
The Phuket Express