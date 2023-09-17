Phuket Immigration Investigates Alleged Russian Vehicle Rental Shop

TN September 17, 2023 0
A mural in Phang-Nga Road in Old Phuket Town

Parked cars in front a mural in Phang-Nga Road in Old Phuket Town. Photo: CEphoto, Uwe Aranas.

Phuket Immigration inspected a vehicle rental shop in Mueang Phuket after they were notified by concerned citizens that the business was allegedly entirely Russian owned and employed Russian staff illegally, without involving any Thai nationals.

Phuket Immigration Investigate Illegal Russian Worker Allegations

Phuket Immigration officers told The Phuket Express over the past weekend that they had inspected a vehicle rental shop in Wichit, Mueang Phuket. A concerned citizen reported that the shop was allegedly owned by a Russian and employing Russians. The name of the shop was withheld by Phuket Immigration.

Full story: thephuketexpress.com

By Goongnang Suksawat
The Phuket Express

favicon tn b

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts

Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , , , ,

More Stories

Bangla Road in Patong, Phuket

Phuket Tuk Tuk Taxi Driver Surrenders After Hit and Run Injury of Saudi Arabian Pedestrian

TN September 17, 2023 0
Street in Phuket town

Phuket Immigration Investigate Illegal Russian Worker Allegations

TN September 14, 2023 0
Buildings on Soi Rommani, Old Phuket Town.

Wanted Chinese Suspect Arrested in Phuket for Billions of Baht in Alleged Fraud in China

TN September 14, 2023 0

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Bangkok Airways ATR 72 at Suvarnabhumi Airport, Bangkok.

Bangkok Airways applies now weighing passengers before boarding

TN September 17, 2023 0
Mercedes-Benz Police car in Thailand

14 policemen to face charges over murder of highway police officer

TN September 17, 2023 0
Bangla Road in Patong, Phuket

Phuket Tuk Tuk Taxi Driver Surrenders After Hit and Run Injury of Saudi Arabian Pedestrian

TN September 17, 2023 0
A mural in Phang-Nga Road in Old Phuket Town

Phuket Immigration Investigates Alleged Russian Vehicle Rental Shop

TN September 17, 2023 0
Karaoke bar in Thailand.

Over 140 teens found in raid on Phayao karaoke bar

TN September 17, 2023 0