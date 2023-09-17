Phuket Immigration Investigates Alleged Russian Vehicle Rental Shop

Parked cars in front a mural in Phang-Nga Road in Old Phuket Town. Photo: CEphoto, Uwe Aranas.

Phuket Immigration inspected a vehicle rental shop in Mueang Phuket after they were notified by concerned citizens that the business was allegedly entirely Russian owned and employed Russian staff illegally, without involving any Thai nationals.

Phuket Immigration Investigate Illegal Russian Worker Allegations

Phuket Immigration officers told The Phuket Express over the past weekend that they had inspected a vehicle rental shop in Wichit, Mueang Phuket. A concerned citizen reported that the shop was allegedly owned by a Russian and employing Russians. The name of the shop was withheld by Phuket Immigration.

Full story: thephuketexpress.com

By Goongnang Suksawat

The Phuket Express

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts