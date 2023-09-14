Phuket Immigration Investigate Illegal Russian Worker Allegations
Phuket Immigration inspected a company in Phuket after they were notified that there was allegedly a Russian person working there illegally.
11 Russians among 15 foreigners facing deportation for working illegally
Phuket Immigration told the Phuket Express that earlier this week they were notified by a concerned citizen that there was a Russian national illegally working at a company in Wichit, Mueang Phuket.
Full story: thephuketexpress.com
By Goongnang Suksawat
The Phuket Express