Phuket Immigration Investigate Illegal Russian Worker Allegations

TN September 14, 2023 0
Street in Phuket town

Street in Phuket town. Photo: pidder20 (Pixabay).

Phuket Immigration inspected a company in Phuket after they were notified that there was allegedly a Russian person working there illegally.

11 Russians among 15 foreigners facing deportation for working illegally

Phuket Immigration told the Phuket Express that earlier this week they were notified by a concerned citizen that there was a Russian national illegally working at a company in Wichit, Mueang Phuket.

Full story: thephuketexpress.com

By Goongnang Suksawat
The Phuket Express

favicon tn b

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts

Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , , , ,

More Stories

Buildings on Soi Rommani, Old Phuket Town.

Wanted Chinese Suspect Arrested in Phuket for Billions of Baht in Alleged Fraud in China

TN September 14, 2023 0
Longtail boats in Phuket

Body of Missing Boat Captain Found in Phuket Sea

TN September 13, 2023 0
Bicycle Triathlon Competition in Nakhon Nayok Thailand.

Phuket Holds Intense Triathlon Competition to Boost Tourism and Economy

TN September 10, 2023 0

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Heavy rains flooded wide areas of Bangkok

Heavy Rains Forecast for 33 Thai Provinces, Including Bangkok

TN September 14, 2023 0
Korat Train Station

Korat gang-rape victim saved from suicide attempt

TN September 14, 2023 0
Welcome Statue and Hotel Indonesia Roundabout area of Jakarta

Thai-Indonesian Joint Operation Targets Major Drug Trafficking Network

TN September 14, 2023 0
Construction workers at Terminal 21

Thai Government to Meet With Companies to Negotiate Minimum Wage Raise

TN September 14, 2023 0
Air China Boeing757 at Chengdu Shuangliu International Airport

Thailand’s Visa-Free Entry for Chinese Tourists Likely to Face Challenges

TN September 14, 2023 0