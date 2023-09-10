Phuket Holds Intense Triathlon Competition to Boost Tourism and Economy

Bicycle Triathlon Competition in Nakhon Nayok Thailand.

Bicycle Triathlon Competition in Thailand. Photo: Praphol Chattharakul / flickr.

The Phuket provincial administration organized the “Phuket Tri Iyara” triathlon competition in an effort to bolster the economy of the province and establish it as a premier sports tourism destination.

TAT announces ‘Phuket Is Now Open’ campaign

This event falls under the ambitious “Phuket See Sports” project, aimed at promoting sports-centric initiatives.

By Tanakorn Panyadee
The Phuket Express

