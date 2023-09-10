Phuket Holds Intense Triathlon Competition to Boost Tourism and Economy
The Phuket provincial administration organized the “Phuket Tri Iyara” triathlon competition in an effort to bolster the economy of the province and establish it as a premier sports tourism destination.
This event falls under the ambitious “Phuket See Sports” project, aimed at promoting sports-centric initiatives.
Full story: thephuketexpress.com
By Tanakorn Panyadee
The Phuket Express