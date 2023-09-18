Phat Kaphrao Crowned World’s Best Stir-Fry

BANGKOK (NNT) – TasteAtlas.com has revealed that Thailand’s beloved street food dish, Phat Kaphrao, has claimed the top spot on the coveted “Best Stir-Fries in the World 2023” list, solidifying the menu’s popularity with a remarkable score of 4.8 out of 5.

The world-renowned culinary ranking website placed another Thai favorite, Pad Thai, in a respectable 8th place, securing a score of 4.4. South Korea’s Dak Galbi claimed the second spot on the list with an impressive score of 4.7.

Other Thai dishes making the Top 50 list were Phat Si-io with a score of 4.3, Khua Kling earning a score of 4.2, and stir-fried chicken with cashew nuts at 3.7.

