Pattaya Police Shut Down Nightclub Allegedly Operating Illegally

Pattaya – At 3:30 A.M. on September 23rd, 2023, Pol. Col. Thanaphong Phothi, the superintendent of the Pattaya police station and other relevant officials initiated an inspection of entertainment districts in Pattaya city.

Pattaya Police Raid Nightclub and Arrest 8 Alleged Drug Users

Their main missions were to deter illegal activities: Violating the prescribed legal opening hours of midnight to 2AM depending on the location of the venue, illegal drug use, and allowing individuals under the age of 20 to access the services of an entertainment venue.

By Adam Judd

The Pattaya News

