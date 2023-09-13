Pattaya Police Arrest Wanted Japanese Tourist for Stealing Police Car
A Japanese tourist, wanted in Japan for a fraud case worth over 20 million yen (4.8 million baht), was arrested in Pattaya on Tuesday, September 12th, after stealing a cop car in Bangkok.
The tourist, Mr. Yuki Yagi, 35, was cornered by Pattaya Police in a rental room on the fifth floor of a hotel in Central Pattaya, Banglamung district, Chonburi Province. The name of the hotel was not identified by police.
